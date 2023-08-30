Surprise Squad
Cool Morning, Mild/Warm Days

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Our coolest night since May 27th tonight
  • Mild to warm afternoons the rest of the week
  • Heating up for Labor Day Weekend

Tonight: Clear skies and a cool low of 57, our coolest since May 27th. Patchy fog possible too, especially near river valleys.

Thursday & Friday: Lots of sunshine and mild to warm days ahead with highs in the mid to low 80s.

Labor Day Weekend: Summertime heat returns as temps climbs back into the 90s. Rain chances looks low, but there are chances appearing in our forecast Tuesday-Wednesday next week.

