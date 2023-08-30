Surprise Squad
CITY SC to face FC Dallas at CITYPARK

João Klauss (left) and Rasmus Alm (right).
João Klauss (left) and Rasmus Alm (right).(CITY SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC will face FC Dallas at home in CITYPARK tonight. The match starts at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC Dallas is 8th in the Western Conference and 11 points behind conference leaders CITY SC before tonight’s match.

CITY comes off of a hard loss against Orlando City on Saturday, losing 2-1 with a penalty kick goal in extra minutes of the second half. Despite the loss, CITY broke another record on Saturday, becoming the fastest-ever expansion MLS team to reach 50 goals in their first year. CITY beat the previous record of the1998 Chicago Fire, 2017 Atlanta United and 2018 LAFC, who all reached that milestone after 26 matches.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

