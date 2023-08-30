Alton man sentenced to 135 years for 2021 triple shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine announced the sentencing of an Alton man to 135 years for his involvement in a 2021 triple shooting.

Steven Foster, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in Circuit Court in Madison County following a week-long jury trial in March. During the jury trial, he was found guilty of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a gun.

“This is a repeat criminal. This isn’t the first time he has terrorized our community, but it’s definitely the last,” said Haine.

Evidence and testimony presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson and Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager state that the shootings happened September 8, 2021, in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in Alton. The shootings resulted from an argument between Foster and one of the victims, who made fun of the condition of a car driven by Foster’s friend.

After the argument, Foster left the scene but then returned and opened fire.

All three of the victims at the scene suffered serious injuries. According to Hudson, one of the victims suffered a gunshot that “nearly blew her leg off,” but doctors successfully reattached the limb.

Haine commended the courage of the witness and the diligent work of the Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Lab and the other agencies that assisted in the investigation and prosecution.

“This was a complicated investigation that involved a very chaotic scene,” said Haine.

Hudson asked at the Wednesday hearing for Judge Neil Schroeder to emplace a sentence of over 100 years, citing that Foster fired into a crowd of over 20 people, which included an infant, minutes before the shooting.

“He could have gone home. He should have gone home,” said Hudson.

Foster will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.