5-Star Review! Lower Humidity & Cooler Than Normal

First Alert Weather:

Cooler Than Normal Today & Thursday

Heating Up For Labor Day Weekend

No Sign of Rain

Today & Thursday: GOLD STAR DAYS! We’re expecting mostly sunny to sunny skies with lower humidity and below-normal highs in the lower 80s.

Labor Day Weekend: Summertime heat returns as the mercury climbs back into the 90s. Initial indications are that this heat could stick around for much of next week. As of now, the forecast for the next seven days is rain-free, but there are early indications that we might see some rain by the middle of next week.

