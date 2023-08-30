4 Hands at the District to open in Chesterfield Thursday
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD (KMOV) -- 4 Hands Brewing Company is coming to Chesterfield.
It’ll be a satellite tasting room called 4 Hands at the District, just a few doors down from The Factory. It opens Thursday.
The 10,000-square-foot tasting room will be similar to their LaSalle Park spot. It will offer 25 draft brews, as well as seltzers, cocktails and whiskey. The venue features a free family-friendly arcade, a private event space, a patio, and food from Hi-Pointe Drive-In.
The grand opening is at 4 p.m. After that, it will be open every day 11 a.m. to midnight.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.