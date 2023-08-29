Woman charged after man wakes up at knifepoint

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Spanish Lake woman is charged with felony offenses after the victim in the case told police he woke to see her standing over him with a knife.

St. Louis County prosecutors said in a new release 31-year-old Jalissa Brandon is charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing over $750. The alleged crimes happened July 24 and Brandon was arrested Saturday. Her bond was set at $75,000 cash only.

An investigation by Berkeley Police shows Brandon broke into the victim’s house and when he woke, she was standing over him with a knife. The victim told police she was screaming at him about paying child support.

The victim told police he was able to get away from Brandon, but she took his cellphone and used an application to take about $7,000, according to the release.

“It’s never a good idea to take the law into your own hands and forcibly demand or take from anyone money you think you’re owed,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

