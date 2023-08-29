Warmer Today With Low Rain Chance This Evening

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Chance of a Quick Shower 6PM - Midnight

Cooler Than Normal Wednesday & Thursday

Heating Up For Labor Day Weekend

Today: After a cool start, temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon, but humidity remains moderate at worst. A cold front will drift through our region from north to south this evening, bringing a slight chance of a quick shower from around 6PM to midnight.

Wednesday & Thursday: GOLD STAR DAYS! We’re expecting mostly sunny to sunny skies with below-normal highs in the lower 80s.

Labor Day Weekend: Summertime heat returns as the mercury climbs back into the 90s. Initial indications are that this heat could stick around for much of next week!

