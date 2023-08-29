St. Louis theatre to have special screening of Star Trek: Lower Deck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Beaming up for decades, Star Trek will soon celebrate 50 years of animation.

To celebrate, St. Louis is getting some exclusives for Star Trek Day. St. Louis is one of 11 cities worldwide getting a special screening of Star Trek: Lower Deck.

This will happen at the High Pointe Theater on Friday, Sept. 8.

In addition to the screening, there will be Star Trek programming right here on Channel 4 that night.

For more information and to get tickets, head to Gofobo’s website.

