Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Louis theatre to have special screening of Star Trek: Lower Deck

Star Trek Day is Sept. 8
Star Trek Day is Sept. 8.
Star Trek Day is Sept. 8.(Paramount)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Beaming up for decades, Star Trek will soon celebrate 50 years of animation.

To celebrate, St. Louis is getting some exclusives for Star Trek Day. St. Louis is one of 11 cities worldwide getting a special screening of Star Trek: Lower Deck.

This will happen at the High Pointe Theater on Friday, Sept. 8.

In addition to the screening, there will be Star Trek programming right here on Channel 4 that night.

For more information and to get tickets, head to Gofobo’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more has been sold at a North St. Louis County...
North County QT sells million dollar winning lottery ticket, again
A St. Louis County Police car sustained damage from bullets after a suspect shot at an officer,...
Charges filed in Monday robbery, officer-involved shooting
FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Kenny Lamont Johnson, 35, of Kirkwood is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct
Man accused of exposing himself at Sunset Hills hotel

Latest News

willie young
Family seeks killer after Berkeley man run down by car, killed in front yard
University of Missouri Psychiatric Center
Missouri researcher granted $6.6 million federal fund to study behavioral, social emotional development
According to court documents, the Sanford man directed several people online to stream video of...
Man facing federal charges in July 2022 carjacking
First case of West Nile virus in St. Louis County in 2023 identified, health officials say
First case of West Nile virus in St. Louis County in 2023 identified, health officials say