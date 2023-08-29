St. Charles County Council rejects developer’s plan for 450-home subdivision along Highway DD

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The St. Charles County Council voted unanimously to reject a developer’s plan for a massive residential subdivision in unincorporated St. Charles County.

The developer, KM Investment Group IV, proposed building a 556-home project on more than 250 acres earlier this year. After their initial proposal drew opposition from nearby homeowners and wildlife advocates, the plan was reduced to around 450 homes on roughly 300 acres.

The land, which is located mostly between Frontier Middle School and Broemmelsiek Park, is zoned agricultural. The developers attempted to have it rezoned to residential, a request the county council denied.

The proposal was initially tabled on July 31 after public hearings held at Family Arena drew more than 150 concerned neighbors and business owners. Following Monday night’s council vote, KM Investment Group IV could go to the city of O’Fallon to seek annexation. To do so, it would require an application and approval from O’Fallon City Council.

In June, a spokesperson for the City of O’Fallon said it had not been contacted by the developer related to an annexation request. First Alert 4 is waiting to hear back as to whether the developer has reached out in light of Monday night’s decision.

