Police, NCMEC searching for missing Florissant 14-year-old

Haylie Headrick went missing from her Florissant home on Aug. 16.
Haylie Headrick went missing from her Florissant home on Aug. 16.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding Haylie Headrick, 14, who went missing on Aug. 16 from her Florissant home.

Haylie is 5′3, 100 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.

NCMEC said that she is believed to be staying in the local area.

Anyone with information on Haylie or her disappearance is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-700.

