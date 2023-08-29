Surprise Squad
Police investigating 2 North County homicides that happened minutes apart

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are investigating two homicides that happened within 10 minutes of each other in North County Monday night.

The first shooting happened near Glen Owen Drive and Bahama Drive just after 8:45 p.m. St. Louis County officers tell First Alert 4 that Ferguson police found a man shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Just before 8:55 p.m., a woman was shot inside a home in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive in Black Jack. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not said if the two incidents are connected. Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

