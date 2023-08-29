Photographer captures St. Louis history through unique lens over 4 decades

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A St. Louis Photographer makes it his mission to document St. Louis’ evolution.

Local photographer, Richard Sprengeler, has been photographing St. Louis for 40 years. His latest project highlighting Cementland is on display in the Central Libary.

Cementland was the vision of Bob Cassilly, who also created the City Museum. His dream for Cementland was to be a public art exhibit, as well as a play space with navigable waterways, paths, and structures. It was meant to be an amusement park for all.

Unfortunately, even after 10 years of construction, Cementland never came to fruition. Cassilly was killed in an accident on the site in 2011. Cementland fell into disrepair.

Sprengeler photographed Cementland last year before developers began tearing the site down.

Sprengeler said, “I think ruins are something that fascinates everyone.”

Through Sprengeler’s photographs, he preserved the memory of Cementland. His work is on display at the Central Library in St. Louis.

Sprengeler said, “There is a sense of mourning, too. When something important goes down.”

For 40 years Sprengeler has been documenting the history of St. Louis, using the lens of an 8-by-10 view camera.

Sprengeler said, “This is the kind of camera that the masters used in the early 20th century and the 1800s.”

His passion for photography was discovered in his late teens, while on tour with the Navy jazz band in Europe. The architecture and history of Europe inspired him to take up classes in photography. He learned how to use the 8-by-10 view camera, and to this day it is still his favorite camera for capturing scenery and architecture.

He said he is in a race against time to photograph St. Louis City as it undergoes construction and revitalization.

In some cases, he loses. That was the case with SK8 Liborius, a skate park inside an old church that was destroyed by a massive fire in late June.

Sprengeler said, “I went up to photograph it, and it was closed that day. I was going to come back the next week, and it burned down.”

Sprengeler is determined to photograph other sites in St. Louis. He captures images of ruins, urban decay, new construction, and revitalization.

In his 40 years of photography, he has seen a positive change in the city.

Sprengeler said, “Now it’s a thriving downtown like other cities.”

His goal is to capture the city so residents never forget how far we have come.

Sprengeler said, “The lessons of history are one of the greatest things we can ever learn. Where we came from determines where we’re going to.”

The Cementland exhibit will be available at the Central Library until September 22.

