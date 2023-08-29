Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Missouri town plans to use AI to attract, keep tourists

MOBERLY, Mo. -- Town's Chamber of Commerce hopes to use AI to develop and track tourism.
MOBERLY, Mo. -- Town's Chamber of Commerce hopes to use AI to develop and track tourism.(KCTV)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri community hopes artificial intelligence will help it attract tourists to town.

Moberly, Missouri, which is northeast of Kansas City, plans to hire a company called Placer AI. The company tracks cell phone data. The city’s Chamber of Commerce says the information collected will be used to help develop tourism campaigns.

Placer AI will track cellphones owned by people who are 18 years and older. The proposal is to track those phones once a day to see where the people go in Moberly. The information is then developed into a geo-fenced footprint. The chamber says Placer AI then uses an algorithm to make certain assumptions based on that data.

Community leaders expect to get information about the number of people who attend events in the city. The chamber hopes to use the information to better estimate economic impact of each event. The data collected will also include a general area of where each person lives, so the town can track how far people travel for different events, and where people go after they end.

ALSO READ: Missouri marijuana microbusinesses selected for licenses in statewide lottery

Moberly’s Chamber of Commerce says it plans to use the data collected to see if a new hotel in the community would be helpful and keep more tourists in town to spend money and help the economy.

The chamber says the plan is past the initial stages and the City Commission will give final approval. If passed, the city’s contract with Placer AI will be for two years.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more has been sold at a North St. Louis County...
North County QT sells million dollar winning lottery ticket, again
A St. Louis County Police car sustained damage from bullets after a suspect shot at an officer,...
Police: Officer shot suspect after he robbed woman, shot at police
FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Kenny Lamont Johnson, 35, of Kirkwood is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct
Man accused of exposing himself at Sunset Hills hotel

Latest News

Trevon Fisher, 19, is charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting...
Suspects, 13 and 19, charged after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis City
St. Charles County entertains revised multi-million dollar housing development, as threat of...
St. Charles County Council rejects developer’s plan for 450-home subdivision along Highway DD
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Woman charged after man wakes up at knifepoint
Federal money to be used to buyout University City apartments flooded in 2022
Federal money to be used to buyout University City apartments flooded in 2022