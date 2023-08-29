Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Missouri researcher granted $6.6 million federal fund to study behavioral, social emotional development

Funding from American Rescue Plan Act to bolster state efforts to develop standards
University of Missouri Psychiatric Center
University of Missouri Psychiatric Center(Joe McLean)
By Joe McLean
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A top researcher at the University of Missouri School of Medicine is the recipient of $6.6 million to begin a program for child care professionals, specifically focused on the social and emotional development of children.

The training will be provided starting in September by MU’s Center for Excellence in Child Well-Being.

Dr. Laine Young-Walker leads the school’s Department of Psychiatry, overseeing the CECW.

The three-hour interactive learning program will target more than 5,000 daycare and preschool child care professionals in Missouri over the next 12 months.

“Our goal is to equip these child care professionals with the practical skills needed to support the social and emotional behaviors that will keep children happy, decrease misbehavior and reduce the possibility of an incident that might cause a child to be removed from a program,” Young-Walker said.

The grant funding is from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill the Biden Administration advanced in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The training will primarily be for daycare and preschool employees, focusing on how to help children learn how to interact with others, develop complex communication skills, and keep control of their emotions in a healthy way.

“This project is a culmination of years of work,” said Julie Allen, director of operations for the Center for Excellence in Child Well-Being. “We’ve had previous grants to screen for developmental delays. This project is a natural progression to ensure children receive appropriate behavioral modeling from their caregivers to ensure their healthy development.”

The grant comes as the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education works to develop how public schools will guide students in this area and what the standards should contain.

The department is taking public input through Sept. 15 on how the standards should be shaped for Missouri’s K-12 classrooms.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more has been sold at a North St. Louis County...
North County QT sells million dollar winning lottery ticket, again
A St. Louis County Police car sustained damage from bullets after a suspect shot at an officer,...
Charges filed in Monday robbery, officer-involved shooting
FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Kenny Lamont Johnson, 35, of Kirkwood is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct
Man accused of exposing himself at Sunset Hills hotel

Latest News

According to court documents, the Sanford man directed several people online to stream video of...
Man facing federal charges in July 2022 carjacking
Haylie Headrick went missing from her Florissant home on Aug. 16.
Police, NCMEC searching for missing Florissant 14-year-old
Image of judge's gavel
Charges filed in death of teen in September 2022
This Missouri Department of Corrections intake photo shows Malik Lane following apprehension on...
Man on probation for fleeing police, seriously injures woman while fleeing