Missouri lawmakers taking aim at St. Louis City earnings tax

If you live or work in St. Louis City, you’re on the hook for the City’s earnings tax.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you live or work in St. Louis City, you’re on the hook for the City’s earnings tax.

Now, once again, Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at it.

Today, Missouri’s house speaker announced a new special committee to evaluate the 1% tax.

Right now, the City of St. Louis estimates 36% of its revenue comes from the earnings tax. Money collected goes into the general fund.

In the past, republicans have tried to strike down the tax and clarify the rules for residents who work from home.

Earlier this year the City of St. Louis appealed a court ruling that would refund the earnings tax for remote workers.

