Members of Jennings City Council boycott council meeting amid dysfunction

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several members of a North County city boycotted a council meeting Monday night amid ongoing dysfunction.

The City of Jennings held a city council meeting Monday night, but it started with confusion again, resembling an emergency meeting held on August 18.

City officials published several versions of an agenda for the city’s usual council meeting. According to council member Nadia Quinn, a revised version of the meeting’s agenda was published around noon Monday.

The revised version stated residents couldn’t attend the in-person meeting, contradicting other agendas stating residents could attend in person. As a result, Councilors Allan Stichnote, Jane Brown, Terry Wilson, Jeanine Roberts and Councilwoman Quinn didn’t attend the meeting.

On Thursday, the same five council members signed off on a letter to the mayor stating they have no confidence in his leadership.

Quinn accused Mayor Gary Johnson of the agenda change. At least one line item was removed from the original agenda. Because the majority of the council didn’t show, the council couldn’t approve or vote on any city business. The remaining members of the council and Mayor Johnson fielded questions during public comment periods and received updates from different city departments.

The dysfunction stems back to an earlier meeting in August, when Mayor Johnson recommended and played a part in approving several firings and “forced resignations,” according to some councilmembers.

The mayor cited poor performance for the firings during a press conference on August 18.

On August 18, the majority of the council voted to overturn the firings and forced resignations due to fear of litigation. Mayor Johnson didn’t attend the August 18 meeting, even though he was at city hall.

“Really, we all just want to conduct city business but it feels like that it’s going to be more of a game than actual meeting to conduct city business,” Quinn told First Alert 4 Monday. “The plan tonight was to submit the vote of no confidence, and there was a good chance that I was going to make my suggestion that the mayor resign.”

First Alert 4 contacted Mayor Johnson, who later sent First Alert 4 an email that said:

“We moved an agenda item down to new business. Nadia has a personal issue and hasn’t proved anything she’s spewed. "

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.