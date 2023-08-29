Man on probation for fleeing police, seriously injures woman while fleeing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Jennings man on probation for fleeing from police, struck and seriously injured a woman last week while allegedly fleeing from officers.

Court records show that charges filed last week against 25-year-old Malik Lane mark the third and fourth times since 2018 he has been accused of fleeing from officers – three times in a vehicle and once on foot.

In the most recent case, Lane is charged in St. Louis County with second-degree assault, two counts of resisting by fleeing creating a serious risk of injury and armed criminal action. He is currently being held on $150,000 cash-only bond on those charges.

According to charging documents, Lane is accused of attempting to flee police twice last week. In the first incident, which happened Aug. 21 near Halls Ferry and Lucas Hunt, he drove a Volkswagen Jetta through a busy strip mall lot at a high rate of speed while pedestrians were out in the parking lot.

Police lost Lane in that incident after he drove onto I-270 at a high rate of speed, weaving in-and-out of traffic. Officers were, however, able to see the suspect’s face and obtain a description.

Two days, later, police located the same Volkswagen on West Florissant Avenue. The driver, later identified as Lane, did a U-turn in the road and officers attempted a traffic stop. As Lane fled, the pursuit approached Burwood Avenue, where traffic ahead was stopped for a red light. Lane then drove the vehicle while traveling in a southbound direction into the northbound lanes of Lucas and Hunt Road.

Police deployed spike strips, flattening the tires of the Volkswagen. The car then collided head-on with a Dodge Challenger. The driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to a local hospital, according to charging documents.

Following the crash, Lane was taken into custody and placed under arrest. Police said in reports that he was already on probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing, which court records confirm.

Charging documents in the case filed in August 2018 show Lane fled a traffic stop at a high rate of speed, violating numerous traffic signs and signals to elude officers. Lane pleaded guilty on May 24, 2019 and was sentenced to five years supervised probation, which he was still serving when he allegedly fled police last week.

While on probation in that case, court records show Lane had multiple violations. The judge overseeing the case on two separate occasions since sentencing ordered his probation be suspended and issued a warrant. In the first suspension, Lane posted $5,000 bond and was released.

The second time the courts suspended Lane’s probation followed charges in St. Louis County he again attempted to flee officers attempting to arrest him on foot. Charges in that case were filed in May 2020 and he pleaded guilty in June 2022 to resisting arrest and was sentenced to another three years of probation.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday filed a motion to have his probation revoked in that case. A trial date on the recent charges has not been set.

