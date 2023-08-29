Man facing federal charges in July 2022 carjacking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Federal prosecutors say a Jennings man wanted in a July 2022 carjacking has been apprehended and appeared this week in court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a news release La’Vontray Hayes-Williams, 19, was arrested Aug. 24 on one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. During an initial appearance Tuesday, he entered a plea of not guilty.

According to a grand jury indictment, Hayes-Williams stole a Nissan Sentra on July 7, 2022 at gunpoint near the Family Dollar in the 6400 block of 6440 West Florissant Avenue in Jennings. Police spotted the vehicle soon after and a pursuit ensued, at times exceeding 112-mph.

Williams was apprehended by St. Louis County Police and charged in St. Louis County with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest by fleeing.

While awaiting trial on those charges, he was granted a personal recognizance bond and following his release failed to appear in court.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.