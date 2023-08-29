‘It can’t go anywhere’ Resident says city trash truck struck family vehicle, SUV now doesn’t run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A South City family is asking for answers from St. Louis City after they say a city trash truck hit their family vehicle earlier this month.

While you can’t see the crash back on Aug. 4, a surveillance system indicates that a truck in reverse struck something hard.

“I hear a giant smash, and I’m like, did he just hit my car?” said Dawn Trumble.

Trumble said she was on the couch and, due to her disability, could not get up in time to see exactly what happened.

But her husband later checked out the car, saw some minor damage on the outside and then tried to drive it. The white SUV didn’t even make it down the street.

“There’s a lug nut missing, and all the lights and sensors are going off now,” said Trumble.

Dawn is certain it was a City of St. Louis trash truck.

According to her, the SUV was parked on the street, and a city refuse truck came out of an alley and then stopped due to a forklift blocking the road. Eventually, the refuse truck began reversing and hit the SUV.

She said she immediately filed a report online with the Citizens Services Bureau, filed another report over the phone and saw city staff on her street investigating.

“Everybody just said oh, the city will call you. You’ll hear from them. Well, I’m waiting,” said Trumble.

First Alert 4 asked her how sure she was that it was a city truck that struck her vehicle.

“Oh 100% confident. Because I’ve been taking videos of the trash trucks, ever since it happened, on the same route at the same time,” said Trumble.

She showed First Alert 4 more videos of the city refuse trucks going through the alley around 8:15 in the morning and coming close to hitting their SUV again.

The trucks appear at roughly the same time they report the crash occurred.

The mayor’s office told First Alert 4 on Monday the claim has been passed to the city’s law department.

“I just want a running vehicle that can support my family and do the things that it needs to do,” said Trumble.

And until that happens, Dawn is racking up expensive Uber rides. She showed us receipts ranging from $14 to $37.

All to send her 24-year-old daughter, who’s also disabled, to work and to college.

And she’s largely stuck at home ordering groceries and missing doctor’s appointments until they get their family vehicle fixed up.

“It can’t go anywhere right now. It sits as it is. And I cannot afford to tow to 3-4 different places to see what is wrong with it,” said Trumble.

A city spokesperson said they cannot give a timeline on when and if Trumble will be compensated.

