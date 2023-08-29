Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2-ranking House Republican, said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment.

Scalise, 57, said he will continue to serve in the House. He described the cancer as “very treatable” and said it was detected early.

The Louisiana Republican was among several people wounded in 2017 when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. Scalise was shot in the hip and endured lengthy hospitalizations, multiple surgeries and painful rehabilitation.

The cancer diagnosis came, Scalise said, after he had not been feeling like himself in the past week. Blood tests showed some irregularities and after additional screening, he said he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months,” Scalise said in a statement. “I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.”

Scalise also thanked his medical team and said he was “incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable.”

“I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges,” Scalise said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more has been sold at a North St. Louis County...
North County QT sells million dollar winning lottery ticket, again
A St. Louis County Police car sustained damage from bullets after a suspect shot at an officer,...
Police: Officer shot suspect after he robbed woman, shot at police
FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Kenny Lamont Johnson, 35, of Kirkwood is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct
Man accused of exposing himself at Sunset Hills hotel

Latest News

Police release the call the suspected shooter's father made after the deadly rampage started....
911 call: Jacksonville shooting suspect's father talks about son's mental state
The woman said she was shopping for art supplies with her daughter when she heard shots....
Woman talks about escaping deadly Dollar General shooting with her daughter
FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in...
After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections
Trevon Fisher, 19, is charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting...
Suspects, 13 and 19, charged after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis City
FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from U.S. service members