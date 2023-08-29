Surprise Squad
First case of West Nile virus in St. Louis County in 2023 identified, health officials say

West Nile VIrus season
West Nile VIrus season(kktv)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - The first human case of West Nile virus in St. Louis County in 2023 has been identified.

St. Louis County Health officials made the announcement Tuesday morning. It comes a month and a half after a mosquito carrying the West Nile virus was found in Madison County.

The virus is most commonly transmitted to people by mosquitoes. Symptoms include headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Health officials say 1 in 5 of those infected show symptoms, most do not show any.

Health officials say there are several preventative steps you can take to limit being bitten by a mosquito, including:

  • When outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
  • Apply insect repellents registered by the Environmental Protection Agency that contains one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or IR3535. Always follow the directions on the label. Do not use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than 3 years of age, and never apply insect repellants of any kind to children under 2 months of age. At least once a week, eliminate any sources of standing water around your home by draining garbage cans, buckets, toys, flowerpots, wading pools, pet dishes, and other objects. Turn them over to prevent them from refilling with water.
  • Fill any holes or depressions in the yard with sand or dirt.
  • Drill holes in the bottom of tire swings to allow water to drain

St. Louis County also offers a vector-borne disease prevention program, which includes spraying for mosquitoes.

