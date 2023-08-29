Surprise Squad
Federal money to be used to buyout University City apartments flooded in 2022

University City is getting federal money to buyout the Hafner Court Apartments after flooding in July of last year.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - University City is getting federal money to buyout the Hafner Court Apartments after flooding in July of last year.

These buildings sit adjacent to River Des Peres and have sat empty since being condemned.

In total, more than $3 million will go toward the buyout.

After the buyout is complete, the U-City Parks Department will maintain the land.

