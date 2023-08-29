Family seeks killer after Berkeley man run down by car, killed in front yard

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Berkeley man was run down by a car in his front yard and killed last month. The driver kept going, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

It happened north of the Berkeley city pool off of Evergreen Boulevard on July 19. Now, CrimeStoppers is stepping in, and the family of Willie Young is sharing their loss with First Alert 4 in hopes of finding who is responsible.

“I want justice for my dad because he should still be here,” Stephanie Young, Willie Young’s daughter, said.

She said her dad, 79, was in the yard talking to his niece when a car came barreling down the street and into the yard, hitting both of them. The niece was seriously hurt, and Willie Young died from his injuries.

The loss is still fresh for his family and friends.

“My father was a strong man, and understanding man,” Stephanie Young said. “He was a loving man with a big heart.”

Berkeley Police continue to investigate the case.

“I think they’re doing what they can and I know it takes time, so I do understand,” Cheryl Anderson, a friend of Willie Young’s, said.

But the family is getting worried that the case may be going cold.

“I just want justice for Will, that’s why we’re here today,” Anderson said.

Witnesses told police the driver was a woman who had black hair with gold tips. She was driving a light-colored sedan - white, silver, or possibly blue.

“I know whoever did this might be scared,” Stephanie Young said. “And I feel for you, I really do.”

But, she said, the driver who killed her father should be held accountable.

“You need to turn yourself in,” she said. “If anybody knows anything about who did this, please help us find out who did this.”

Anyone can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

