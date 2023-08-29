Surprise Squad
Episode 249: The Foundry – Two Years In

The City Foundry STL Food Hall
The City Foundry STL Food Hall(City Foundry STL)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two years ago, the Foundry opened its doors in Midtown. The food hall had big plans to help revitalize this part of St. Louis City, and step onto the 15-acre property, and you can see they’re succeeding.

In addition to the sprawling food hall with more than a dozen local spots, there’s retail, offices, Alamo Drafthouse movie theatre, Puttshack, City Winery and more. It’s 85 percent occupied, with the anticipation it will be nearly filled by the end of the year. We’ve shared the stories of several of the spots on this podcast, from Kalbi Taco Shack to Polished Prints to 4 Hens, but there are more stories to tell!

So this week, we have a dual episode for you. First, we’re starting off with the couple behind STL Toasted, a food stand focusing on the St. Louis delicacy. It was an idea that came to be after a near tragedy, and the couple found themselves a place at St. Louis Foundry. Next, hear from one of the retail options and why Gerard Ewing knew The Foundry was the only option for their store Sanctioned Sneaker Collective.

