Charges filed in death of teen in September 2022

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges were filed Monday in the death of a 16-year-old in September 2022 in Spanish Lake.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Zechariah L. West, 18, of St. Louis, with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the death of Tayvion Whitby. West is currently in custody with bond set at $500,000 cash only.

According to charging documents, West arranged on Sept. 23, 2022, to purchase cannabis from Whitby. An unnamed female then drove Whitby to a prearranged location in the 1200 block of Edlor Drive.

At that location, West approached the vehicle window, brandished a firearm and demanded Whitby’s property. Immediately after, West shot the victim twice, according to charging documents.

Past reporting by First Alert 4 shows the vehicle traveled to 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road before it crashed. The female driving the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Whitby was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

