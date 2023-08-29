Alzheimer’s clinical trial shows promise in St. Louis as new report identifies city with the highest statewide rate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An eye-opening study from the Alzheimer’s Association shows the City of St. Louis has the highest rate of the condition among Missouri residents. St. Louis County is second on the list.

71-year-old retired principal Susan Bell noticed something felt different four years ago.

“Just forgetfulness was the first thing,” Bell said.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Bell and her husband, Ken, have been making the trip to Washington University’s Clinical Trials Unit ever since.

“We were just looking for anything that might potentially help,” Ken said.

“Folks like them are the reason we will have new treatments, so people for the next 20 years can thank them,” Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine Dr. Joy Snider said.

Susan enrolled in the Lecanemab trial, Clarity. That’s where she met Dr. Joy Snider, who directs the Clinical Trial Unit.

This same trial was instrumental in getting Leqembi FDA approval in July.

For the last four years, Susan has had an IV infusion of Lecanemab every two weeks. Dr. Snider said results show the medication slowed Susan’s Alzheimer’s by almost 30%.

“Ultimately, we hope we will be able to significantly slow down the disease and prevent it in people who don’t yet have symptoms,” Dr. Snider said.

These trials continue as a new study from the Alzheimer’s Association shows the highest rate of the disease in Missouri is in St. Louis.

A new observational study from the Washington University School of Medicine said factors like income, race, and education play a role in treatment and diagnosis, as clinical trials are underway with a new drug to drop the region’s higher rate.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association prevalence study, 14.5% of City of St. Louis residents 65 and older have the disease. Rates in St. Louis County fall between 12% and 13%. The national average is 10%

Statewide: 11.2%

St. Louis City: 14.6%

St. Louis County 12.5%

St. Charles County 10.4%

Jefferson County 9.2%

Franklin: 10.1%

Vice President of Programs for the Alzheimer’s Association chapter in St. Louis, Sarah Lovegreen, said it’s a big concern.

“We have work to do,” Lovegreen explained. “There are areas of our city and county that are hard to reach.”

The association’s report shows Black Americans face about double the risk of developing the disease compared to white Americans, and Hispanics face about one-and-a-half times the risk.

“Some of it may be related to vascular disease, socioeconomic factors. We know that a lot of things like basic health, good nutrition, exercise, avoiding toxins play a role,” Dr. Snider said.

Lovegreen said one issue is the wait times to see a specialist. She said in some cases, it takes six or nine months, and in some cases, that can be long enough for someone to progress with the disease and no longer be eligible for treatment.

“The challenge we still have in St. Louis City is getting that early and accurate diagnosis,” Lovegreen shared. “Some of the families we talk to see those early signs but brush them off for signs of normal aging.”

For Susan Bell, she said she’s thankful she didn’t brush off her early signs. Her goal is to continue treatment to help clear up the mystery around Alzheimers.

Dr. Snider hopes Lecanemab will get FDA approval later this year.

Meanwhile, Leqembi is available for those with mild symptoms. To find out if someone is eligible for that infusion treatment, they must contact their healthcare provider.

