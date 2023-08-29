Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Airline announces adults-only zone on international flight

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available...
The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.(Corendon Flights)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Dutch airline is introducing an adults-only zone on board one of its international flights.

According to a translated news release from Corendon Flights, the section is set up in the front of the aircraft with nine extra large seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats.

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.

“We cater trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight,” Corendon founder Atilay Uslu said in a statement.

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”

The adults-only zone is offered on Corendon flights between Amsterdam and Curacao and will start Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more has been sold at a North St. Louis County...
North County QT sells million dollar winning lottery ticket, again
A St. Louis County Police car sustained damage from bullets after a suspect shot at an officer,...
Police: Officer shot suspect after he robbed woman, shot at police
FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Kenny Lamont Johnson, 35, of Kirkwood is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct
Man accused of exposing himself at Sunset Hills hotel

Latest News

Police release the call the suspected shooter's father made after the deadly rampage started....
911 call: Jacksonville shooting suspect's father talks about son's mental state
The woman said she was shopping for art supplies with her daughter when she heard shots....
Woman talks about escaping deadly Dollar General shooting with her daughter
FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in...
After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections
Trevon Fisher, 19, is charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting...
Suspects, 13 and 19, charged after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis City
FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from U.S. service members