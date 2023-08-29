$7 million coming to St. Louis metro for flood buyouts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- FEMA has selected University City, Ladue and Webster Groves to receive federal funding to reduce the impact of future flooding through the agency’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program.

University City will receive $3.2 million from FEMA to buy out three of the four buildings at the Hafner Apartments, which sit adjacent to River Des Peres. In July 2022, the apartment complex was inundated with flood water that reached as deep as five feet in the parking lot.

Yvette White lives at the Hafner Apartments and said she was evacuated at 3 a.m. by firefighters during the flooding. She said she was glad to hear about the buyout.

“I think it’s wonderful,” she said.

According to FEMA, the buildings will be torn down and the property will be maintained as open space. John Wagner is director of planning and development.

“That removes them from the dangers of future floods,” he said.

The City of Ladue was approved to receive a federal grant in the amount of $3,568,000. It will be used to purchase and tear down six houses. Five are located on Foxboro Road and one is on Conway Road.

Webster Groves is set to receive a FEMA grant of $578,730 to demolish two houses. The city released this statement:

“The City of Webster Groves just received information about the funding yesterday and worked quickly to notify the property owners. The two properties are 843 N. Forest and 844 E Pacific. The City Council will discuss next steps at an upcoming Council meeting. Council will need to take formal action to approve the city’s cost share.”

University City has applied for another grant from FEMA that it hopes to use to buy out 10 homes on Wilson Avenue and two homes on Ahern Court.

Kathleen Behrmann’s house on Wilson Avenue had between three and four feet of water on the first level and the basement filled with water during the flood. She said she doesn’t want to continue living under the threat of another flood and welcomes a buyout.

“That would be my ticket out of this mess,” said Behrmann.

If University City’s pending request for a FEMA grant is approved, the city would be required to provide 25% of the funding for the buyout project.

