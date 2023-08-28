Woman, children struck by vehicle

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating after a woman and two children were struck by a vehicle.

Police said the incident happened about 12:36 p.m. today in the 4300 block of Osceola Street and was reported as a hit and run/fleeing the scene. Preliminary reports show the victims sustained minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available, police said. KMOV will update this story as more information becomes available.

