Warmer Tomorrow With A Low Rain Chance

First Alert Weather:

At or Below Average Temperatures Most of This Week

Humidity Stays Low

Heating Up by Labor Day Weekend

This Week: After last week’s brutal heat wave, the forecast for this week is a welcome break with cool nights and warm days. Humidity will remain in check too. As of now, the only chance of rain appears to be Tuesday evening, and that chance is fairly low as a quick cold front slips through with a few spotty showers. It will get hotter Friday into the weekend as temperatures in the 90s and higher humidity levels return just in time for Labor Day weekend.

