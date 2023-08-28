Suspects, 13 and 19, arrested after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 13-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested after a pursuit involving a vehicle that was stolen from St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said the carjacking happened around 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of Flad. Officers later saw the car, a gray 2018 Honda Civic, driving in the area of Michigan and Schirmer in the Patch neighborhood.

Police later began a pursuit of the vehicle after it fled westbound on I-70 into north St. Louis. The vehicle became disabled at Market and 14th Street. Both suspects fled on foot, police said.

The suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after police tased them. Police said the 13-year-old was the one driving the car.

Police found a semi-automatic gun on the passenger seat of the stolen car. Another gun was recovered in the 3900 block of West Florissant that police said was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

The driver of the stolen car hit two vehicles near Arsenal and I-55. At the end of the pursuit, a tire flew off the car, bounced across the street and hit a front fender of a marked police vehicle causing minor damage.

