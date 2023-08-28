St. Mary’s rebirth paves way for students to develop a passion for trades

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The start of the new school year is a moment to celebrate for St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School in Dutchtown. The South City staple with a new name now operates as an independent Catholic institution and is no longer affiliated with the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

School leaders, alumni, and other donors worked creatively to keep St. Mary’s open for this fall. That innovation is pouring into the classroom to inspire students.

“I’m going to learn something actually useful for me and my future,” Senior Meki Leuther Harris said.

Harris wants to become an electrician after high school. He’s getting a taste of the trade thanks to St. Mary’s new apprenticeship program, kicking off this semester.

His friend, Samuel Winn sits just a few desks over.

“I knew a while ago college wasn’t for me,” Winn shared. “I was going to go the trade route and use my hands.”

The school’s reincarnation is giving seniors like Meki and Samual hands-on experience to enter the workforce after graduation.

“I’ll get my certificate, water and wastewater, go to the union, get approved, become an apprentice and work my way up,” Winn said.

“I feel this class will actually help me with my career.”



I spent my afternoon at @StMarysDragons learning about the school’s new apprenticeship program. Students like Meki and Samuel get hands on experience for a career in trades. They say the class makes school fun. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/RVtN9OSbfN — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) August 28, 2023

“They’re not taking the foot off the gas, and I appreciate that. We will be there to support them every step of the way,” President of MO AFL-CIO Jake Hummel said.

Hummel is a St. Mary’s alumnus who said he jumped at the opportunity to bring this program to campus. The class travels off campus and onto job sites to visit all 15 apprentice training centers across the St. Louis region.

“We’re going to find out that fit ahead of time, they find out what they are good at,” Hummel explained. “It makes that process, that transition into the trades a lot easier when you know what you want to do.”

“Nothing is going to change in this neighborhood until we address the poverty, lack of opportunity, and the lack of education,” St. Mary’s President Mike England said.

England said Dutchtown has the highest concentration of young people in St. Louis City. The area has a median income of $26,000. He said to offer a pathway to make a six-figure income is a no-brainer.

“What’s best for our young men is to give them access to all of the paths that exist for a bright future and all of those paths don’t run through college,” England said.

It’s a leap of faith allowing students like Samuel and Meki to continue their education off Grand this year.

Last September, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced plans to close the high school as part of sweeping changes of All Things New, an attempt to reconfigure and refocus evangelization efforts across the region.

Prominent St. Mary’s alumni spoke out at the ready to keep the school doors open. “[We have to] see if we can find ways to keep St. Mary’s Open,” Former City of St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay told First Alert 4 last fall.

In December, President England invited First Alert 4 to campus to announce a new name, a new lease, and a $10 million campaign to allow St. Mary’s to remain open and operate independently from the archdiocese. The school’s lease is a three-year agreement with the archdiocese as St. Mary’s does not own the land.

Still, a mission started in 1931 continues to educate young men like Meki in 2023 to find their life’s calling.

“I’m really excited,” Harris shared. “This class really gives me a head start. I feel like I’ll be ready to join the union, get my apprenticeship over with so I can be a journeyman.”

The apprenticeship program is funded for the next four years thanks to donations from the North American Building Trades Union. The federation of area trades is donating $250,000 to purchase equipment, supplies, and certifications for enrolled students.

Looking ahead, leaders at St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School would like to add a new building on campus to house this emerging trade program to better support students, and also open up to area residents looking to find a new career.

