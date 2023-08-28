Surprise Squad
St. Louis man facing charges following pursuit

Treveon Horton is accused of multiple felonies following a police pursuit Saturday in the St....
Treveon Horton is accused of multiple felonies following a police pursuit Saturday in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.(St. Louis Police photo)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old St. Louis man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle Saturday evening in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

St. Louis City court records show Treveon Horton is charged with first-degree burglary, resisting arrest by fleeing creating risk for injury, resisting arrest, property damage and leaving the scene of an accident. Circuit Judge Jon Bird on Monday ordered he be held without bail.

According to St. Louis Police incident reports, officers spotted a stolen Dodge Durango about 9:45 p.m. in St. Louis Place. After officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

Police began a pursuit and deployed spike strips near the intersection of 11th and Madison streets, which caused the tires to begin to deflate. The vehicle continued through several streets and officers deployed spike strips a second time, causing it to slow further.

The vehicle then drove down an alley where it struck a parked vehicle. The driver, later identified as Horton, then fled on foot. Officers heard him banging on a door in the 1300 block of Clinton Street. Upon arrival at that location the door appeared to be kicked in and damaged.

Horton was in the vicinity and taken into custody. Two handguns were located at the scene, according to reports.

