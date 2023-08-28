Surprise Squad
Police: Officer shot suspect after he robbed woman, shot at police

The scene after an officer shot a man in the 6800 block of Parker Road.(KMOV staff)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County Police officer shot a suspect Monday after police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint and then shot at an officer.

Police said the suspect robbed a woman at gunpoint for her car keys in the 6800 block of Parker Road. He got in the vehicle, police said, then got out for unknown reasons and started walking on Parker Road.

When an officer arrived to the scene, the suspect shot multiple times at the officer’s vehicle. He hit the vehicle but not the officer. The officer then shot the man, police said. He was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately known where he was shot.

The robbery victim was not injured.

