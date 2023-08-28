North County QT sells million dollar winning lottery ticket, again

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more has been sold at a North St. Louis County QuikTrip for the second time this year.

The gas station in the 2700 block of Dunn sold a $1.3 million winning Lotto ticket for the Aug. 26 drawing. The ticket matched all six numbers - 3,9,20,20,34,41.

This week’s winner holds the lottery’s 671st million-dollar-plus winning ticket since ticket sales began in 1986 and the 37th in 2023.

The prize can be claimed by appointment only at an of the Lottery’s four offices, in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield, or Kansas City.

The jackpot now resets to $1 million for the Wednesday, Aug 30. drawing.

