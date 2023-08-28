New Missouri law prohibits texting and driving

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missourians can no longer physically hold their phone while driving. A new law prohibits the use of phones or electronic devices while operating a vehicle.

The Hands-Free Law, signed by Gov. Mike Parson, aims to reduce distracted driving.

Between 2012 and 2021, there were nearly 200,000 distracted driving-related crashes in Missouri, with more than 800 fatalities.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says all of those accidents and fatalities related to distracted driving are preventable if people just pay attention and put their phones down.

“We know that if we eliminate these distracted driving crashes a lot of lives can be saved,” Thompson said.

The new law prohibits drivers from using and holding a phone while driving.

“Basically any text messaging. You’re not allowed to watch videos or send videos, watch movies or send movies while operating that vehicle,” Thompson said.

You can use carplay, Bluetooth, or voice-activated commands. You are also still permitted to mount a phone for navigation.

This law is a secondary offense. You must be stopped for something else, such as speeding or other violations before police can issue a ticket for it.

First-time offenders can see fines up to $150, but penalties will not start for over a year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be issuing warnings for the new law until Jan. 1, 2025.

This warning period will give officers time to educate the public.

“Our hope is that people will know it’s against the law, comply with the law, and put the phones down. We think it’s going to have the ability to save lives,” Thompson said.

There are a couple of exceptions to this law. For example, if you need to make a call for emergency services or report a crime.

