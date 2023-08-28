Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping, sexual assault of 2 girls

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting two 12-year-old girls he met on SnapChat.

St. Louis prosecutors said in a news release 20-year-old Adrian R. Neal pleaded guilty to counts of kidnapping, child molestation, statutory rape and two counts statutory sodomy. Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach remanded Neal to the Missouri Department of Corrections following the hearing.

Court records show Neal was set to appear at trial this week on those charges.

Prosecutors said the girls reported meeting Neal in August 2022 on SnapChat, an anonymous social messaging platform. Neal then picked them up and took them to his home or another location where he sexually assaulted them.

Neal took a cellphone from one of the girls so she couldn’t call for help, prosecutors said. He then refused to take her home and raped her in his vehicle.

Neal also has kidnapping and statutory sodomy charges pending in a separate case in St. Louis County, court records show. In that case he is accused of trapping a woman in his car and sexually assaulting her in September 2021 in Kirkwood. He is set to appear at trial in February.

