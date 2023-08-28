Man dies from head trauma in South City homicide, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after he suffered head trauma in South City early Thursday morning.

Police tell News 4 the man was found unconscious but breathing on the ground in the 3600 block of Keokuk around 3:00 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

