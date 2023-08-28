Surprise Squad
Man arrested after shooting at officers in south St. Louis

(Source: MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after officers said he shot at them early Sunday morning.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said that officers were driving across a parking lot in a marked police car in the 4900 block of Christy when they heard gunshots. When officers turned the corner of the building, they said they saw a driver of a pickup truck stick a handgun with an extended magazine out of the driver-side window and fire in the direction of the officers.

Police said that they saw several muzzle flashes from the gun and heard bullets whizzing past the police car. Police said they then activated their emergency equipment to stop the truck. The truck pulled over at the intersection of Itaska and Alfred, and police were able to take the man into custody without incident.

No officers were injured in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

