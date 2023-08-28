Surprise Squad
Man accused of exposing himself at Sunset Hills hotel

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of exposing himself in the breakfast area of a Sunset Hills hotel.

Kenny Lamont Johnson, 35, of Kirkwood is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday. Johnson allegedly approached a woman at the breakfast area of La Quinta Inn and Suites, unzipped his shorts and pulled out his genitals. The woman reported what happened to the front desk. Police say the incident was caught on video.

If convicted, Johnson could face up to a year in jail.

