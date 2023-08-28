Man accused of exposing himself at Sunset Hills hotel

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of exposing himself in the breakfast area of a Sunset Hills hotel.

Kenny Lamont Johnson, 35, of Kirkwood is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday. Johnson allegedly approached a woman at the breakfast area of La Quinta Inn and Suites, unzipped his shorts and pulled out his genitals. The woman reported what happened to the front desk. Police say the incident was caught on video.

If convicted, Johnson could face up to a year in jail.

