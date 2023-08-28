Surprise Squad
Local celebrities hit the track ahead of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500

By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The morning of the 2023 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, IndyCar fans and celebrities got the chance to hit the track in two-seater IndyCars and pace cars.

Living in Germany for 12 years, St. Louis CITY SC head coach Bradley Carnell is very familiar with motorsports.

Some may even say the track is his home away from the pitch.

Sports on 4′s Tamar Sher caught up with him after his ride around the track at World Wide Technology Raceway.

