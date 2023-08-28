HSHS hit with widespread communication outages

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hospital Sisters Health Systems (HSHS) is experiencing widespread communications outages as of Monday morning, the healthcare provider said on social media.

HSHS operates 15 locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. Several Illinois locations are in the Metro east, including Highland, Maryville, Edwardsville, O’Fallon and others. A call to the organization’s corporate office in Springfield, Illinois, rang then changed to a busy signal.

Calls to the Troy and Maryville locations gave a message the facilities were closed. The healthcare provider’s websites at several locations were not able to be accessed.

“HSHS is experiencing a systemwide outage of clinical and administrative applications,” the Facebook post reads. “Providers in our hospitals and clinics are following our normal downtime procedures so we can continue to care for our patients, which is our top priority. We also are experiencing outages to phones and the internet. We are working diligently to restore services and to establish alternative communications mechanisms.”

The outages on Monday appeared to be affecting locations in Wisconsin as well, according to several local media reports. HSHS has not provided any timeline as to when the problems might be fixed.

