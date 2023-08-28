Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Free monthly transit passes available at ‘Get Back in the Groove’ event

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting today, metro transit is adjusting schedules for two metro-bus routes.

Route 40 is undergoing some schedule adjustments on both the weekdays and weekends.

Metro Transit officials say the change is to improve connections at the Riverview Transit Center.

Route 3, Sauget-Water Street, is changing its last weekday evening southbound trip.

That trip now starts at 11:40 p.m. from the 5th and Missouri Transit Center.

And if you’ve never ridden Metro Transit, now is your chance.

On Tuesday morning, first-time public transit users can get a free monthly pass at the Get Back in the Groove event.

Several downtown locations will be giving out information to register during morning commute hours.

These passes will go to the first 250 people who register between now and Sept. 15.

For more information and to register go to Citizens for Modern Transit’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Two officers injured in crash on I-70 in North County
Charges filed after two officers injured in crash on I-70 in North County
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

Latest News

Pianos for People gives people the gift of music
Pianos for People gives people the gift of music
Advocates at MO Network empower people to save lives during drug overdose epidemic
Advocates at MO Network empower people to save lives during drug overdose epidemic
St. Mary’s rebirth paves way for students to develop a passion for trades
St. Mary’s rebirth paves way for students to develop a passion for trades
New Missouri Law Prohibits Texting and Driving
New Missouri law prohibits texting and driving