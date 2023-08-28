Free monthly transit passes available at ‘Get Back in the Groove’ event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting today, metro transit is adjusting schedules for two metro-bus routes.

Route 40 is undergoing some schedule adjustments on both the weekdays and weekends.

Metro Transit officials say the change is to improve connections at the Riverview Transit Center.

Route 3, Sauget-Water Street, is changing its last weekday evening southbound trip.

That trip now starts at 11:40 p.m. from the 5th and Missouri Transit Center.

And if you’ve never ridden Metro Transit, now is your chance.

On Tuesday morning, first-time public transit users can get a free monthly pass at the Get Back in the Groove event.

Several downtown locations will be giving out information to register during morning commute hours.

These passes will go to the first 250 people who register between now and Sept. 15.

For more information and to register go to Citizens for Modern Transit’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.