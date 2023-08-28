Ferguson man sentenced to 13 years in prison for fentanyl, methamphetamine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man was sentenced Friday for selling fentanyl, methamphetamine.

Officials say on Sept. 29, 2021, police found Derenta Street, 33, near the intersection of Trask and Crowley Drives in a Corvette with stolen license plates. They tried to pull the suspect over, but he sped off.

Police then used spike strips to deflate his tires, and Street threw out two guns, bags containing fentanyl and meth, and capsules containing fentanyl. Police arrested the suspect and found more fentanyl and another gun equipped with a switch that turns it into an automatic weapon.

In May, Street pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He also admitted fleeing from officials and throwing out drugs and a gun while doing so. Street will serve 13 years in prison.

