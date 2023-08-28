Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall

FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A representative for Elton John says the singer is back at home and in good health after being hospitalized following a fall at home.

The legendary 76-year-old singer was in his villa outside of Nice, France, on Sunday when he fell.

At the hospital, he was given checkups, monitored overnight and then released in the morning.

In 2021, the “Rocket Man” singer pushed back his scheduled tour dates after a hard fall that injured his hip and required surgery.

At the time, he said he had been advised to have an operation as soon as possible, later saying the hip injury had left him in pain most of the time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Two officers injured in crash on I-70 in North County
Charges filed after two officers injured in crash on I-70 in North County
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

Latest News

FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Treveon Horton is accused of multiple felonies following a police pursuit Saturday in the St....
St. Louis man facing charges following pursuit