Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Cool Nights, Warm Afternoons This Week

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • At or Below Average Temperatures Most of This Week
  • Humidity Stays Low
  • Heating Up by Labor Day Weekend

This Week: After last week’s brutal heat wave, the forecast for this week is a welcome break with cool nights and warm days. Humidity will remain in check too. As of now, the only chance of rain appears to be Tuesday afternoon and evening, and that chance is fairly low as a quick cold front slips through. It will get hotter Friday into the weekend as temperatures in the 90s and higher humidity levels return just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Two officers injured in crash on I-70 in North County
Two officers injured in crash on I-70 in North County
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

Warm & Moderate Humidity This Week
Warm & Moderate Humidity This Week
7 Day Forecast
Lower humidity and temperatures Sunday
Scattered rain this evening, mild temps by Sunday
Scattered rain this evening, mild temps by Sunday
Hot Evening, Cooler Weekend With Rain Chances
Hot Evening, Cooler Weekend With Rain Chances