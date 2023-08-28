City lifts residency requirements hoping to ease dispatcher, city worker shortages

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First Alert 4 has reported on issues facing St. Louis City police dispatchers, from understaffing to slow response times and what some have called a toxic work environment. Now, the City is hoping relaxing its residency requirements will help.

You no longer need to live in the city to work for the City of St. Louis.

Today, the residency requirement for employees was lifted after a state law allowed for it.

Nationally, there has been a 4.5% workforce decline in local governments since the start of the pandemic, according to National League of Cities. Right now, there are about 700 open positions across all departments in St. Louis City. Officials say removing this boundary will help recruit and retain quality employees.

We’re told the City is prioritizing applicants for 911 dispatchers, trash truck drivers, utility workers and tree trimmers.

The change impacts all City workers, but there are some stipulations.

Full-time employees in public safety and emergency response positions must live within a one-hour response time of their place of work.

