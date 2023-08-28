Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

City lifts residency requirements hoping to ease dispatcher, city worker shortages

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First Alert 4 has reported on issues facing St. Louis City police dispatchers, from understaffing to slow response times and what some have called a toxic work environment. Now, the City is hoping relaxing its residency requirements will help.

You no longer need to live in the city to work for the City of St. Louis.

Today, the residency requirement for employees was lifted after a state law allowed for it.

Nationally, there has been a 4.5% workforce decline in local governments since the start of the pandemic, according to National League of Cities. Right now, there are about 700 open positions across all departments in St. Louis City. Officials say removing this boundary will help recruit and retain quality employees.

We’re told the City is prioritizing applicants for 911 dispatchers, trash truck drivers, utility workers and tree trimmers.

The change impacts all City workers, but there are some stipulations.

Full-time employees in public safety and emergency response positions must live within a one-hour response time of their place of work.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Two officers injured in crash on I-70 in North County
Charges filed after two officers injured in crash on I-70 in North County
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

Latest News

Pianos for People gives people the gift of music
Pianos for People gives people the gift of music
Free monthly transit passes available at ‘Get Back in the Groove’ event
Free monthly transit passes available at ‘Get Back in the Groove’ event
Advocates at MO Network empower people to save lives during drug overdose epidemic
Advocates at MO Network empower people to save lives during drug overdose epidemic
St. Mary’s rebirth paves way for students to develop a passion for trades
St. Mary’s rebirth paves way for students to develop a passion for trades
New Missouri Law Prohibits Texting and Driving
New Missouri law prohibits texting and driving