Bommarito 500 winner Scott Dixon promotes inclusion of women in motorsports

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2023 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 champion, Scott Dixon, is both a champion and a leader with Chip Ganassi Racing.

He spent time before the race speaking with young women of local St. Louis universities about the opportunities for women in motorsports.

“Our middle child, who is 11, she came to the 500 last year, and she said, ‘Who are all these women working on the car or around the timing stand?’ and for me, that was an aha moment just on the fact that she noticed it,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he is a girl dad before anything else. He said having two girls further motivated him to try to bring more women into the sport.

He also has a female teammate. Anna Chatten is the gearbox mechanic for his No. 9 PNC Bank Honda. She is one of three women IndyCar mechanics active today. She spoke to the young women of St. Louis University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, who visited the track before race day, about what her career looks like.

Chip Ganassi Racing and PNC Bank created a Women In Motorsports internship program to drive awareness and support women in the workforce.

“PNC Bank gives us this amazing platform at Ganassi to bring young girls in and expose them to motor racing and let them know that the opportunities are here in IndyCar,” Chatten said. “Diversity has been something in the recent five years that has become celebrated and really cool, and I love that I get to participate in that being a positive in some of these girls’ lives.”

The internship application is set to open this fall. More information will be provided on the Chip Ganassi Racing website.

