Advocates at MO Network empower people to save lives during drug overdose epidemic

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It is drug awareness week nationwide. A local mother is sharing her son’s story, and a local recovery center is empowering people to save lives.

Kathi Arbini’s son Kevin was 21 years old when he took a fatal dose of heroin and Xanax.

“He graduated high school in 2006, and in 2007 we found out he was shooting heroin,” she said.

Drug addiction is a nationwide epidemic, led by the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

“As a parent, you would stand in front of a train for your kid so we did everything for him,” Arbini said. “We took him to five different rehabs.”

More than 2,000 people died of an overdose in Missouri in 2022. Michelle Charbonnier, executive director of MO Network, said drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for people 18-44 in Missouri.

“We help reduce the risk and harm of drug use,” Charbonnier said.

MO Network provides a variety of drug support services and testing. Arbini’s son Kevin was at a friend’s house when he overdosed. Narcan could have saved his life.

“I think it’s very important for everyone to carry naloxone or Narcan,” Charbonnier said. “It’s what reverses opiate overdoses.”

MO Network gives out the medication for free and offers training on how to use it.

“People are going to use drugs and that’s just the reality,” Charbonnier said. “And the sooner we accept that and start working in ways to help those people, the more change we’re going to see.”

