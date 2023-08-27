Warm & Moderate Humidity This Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Below average temperatures most of this week

Humidity remains low for the next week

Heating up by the weekend

This Evening: 70s and moderate humidity will make for a nice evening. Clouds will begin to clear this evening and overnight.

This Week: Warm days with below normal temperatures are expected most of this week. Humidity remains in check too. But it does get a bit hotter Friday and then 90s this weekend. Perfect for the last weekend of the pools or hitting the water for Labor Day Weekend.

