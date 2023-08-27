Warm & Moderate Humidity This Week
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Below average temperatures most of this week
- Humidity remains low for the next week
- Heating up by the weekend
This Evening: 70s and moderate humidity will make for a nice evening. Clouds will begin to clear this evening and overnight.
This Week: Warm days with below normal temperatures are expected most of this week. Humidity remains in check too. But it does get a bit hotter Friday and then 90s this weekend. Perfect for the last weekend of the pools or hitting the water for Labor Day Weekend.
