Warm & Moderate Humidity This Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Below average temperatures most of this week
  • Humidity remains low for the next week
  • Heating up by the weekend

This Evening: 70s and moderate humidity will make for a nice evening. Clouds will begin to clear this evening and overnight.

This Week: Warm days with below normal temperatures are expected most of this week. Humidity remains in check too. But it does get a bit hotter Friday and then 90s this weekend. Perfect for the last weekend of the pools or hitting the water for Labor Day Weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

